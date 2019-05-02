The Canadian Armed Forces got a wardrobe update after the most recent meeting of the National Defence Clothing and Dress Committee this past December. Members of the CAF who express their gender as women now have the option to put their hair in a pony tail and to wear flats and nylons under a skirt. (Canadian Press Photo)

Women in Canadian Armed Force get wardrobe update

Pony tails, flats and optional nylons now allowed

The Canadian Armed Forces got a wardrobe update after the most recent meeting of the National Defence Clothing and Dress Committee this past December.

A summary of the approved changes was posted on CFB Esquimalt’s Lookout Navy News on April 24, outlining the new look for those who express their gender as a woman.

READ ALSO: Military officer accused of sexual misconduct , drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Single pony tails will be allowed for the first time, an update from the original bun-only mandate. Nylon stockings are also now optional when wearing a skirt.

Some restrictions still apply such as pony tail length cannot go below the top of the armpit and must be gathered in the centre of the back of the head. Nylons must be plain patterned and skin-toned.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina makes third drug bust in two weeks

In another aim to modernize the dress code, women will have a few more options when it comes to shoes, as heel height was amended to allow flats and all heights up to 5 centimetres — but ballerina slipper-style shoes are still not permitted.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Riley Howell is a hero’: North Carolina student who attacked gunman lauded
Next story
UPDATE: Dog missing after central Okanagan home destroyed by flames

Just Posted

Bike Fest Begins

The North Okanagan Cycling Society is still looking for volunteers for this weekend.

7-Eleven evacuated after smoke billows from bathroom

Heater in bathroom caused smoke, scene now clear.

Scooter soccer returns to Vernon

The 16th annual B.C. Storm Power Soccer Tournament runs May 11 and 12 at Vernon Secondary School

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy but warm, chance of rain

Be sure to tag us in your weather photos on social media with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm.

Human remains discovered in burned truck outside of Oliver

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

B.C. to run another test of national emergency alert system

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

Summerland quilter creates art using fabric

Barb Gillespie operates Cherry Tree Quilts

Art from the heart for Okanagan retirement centre residents

Volunteer Evelyne Turner is doing portraits of Haven Hill residents to share with families.

UPDATE: Dog missing after central Okanagan home destroyed by flames

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the Trader’s Cove area

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

Similkameen youth broadens her horizons on Zambia trip

Woman travelled with a group of young Indigenous leaders from across the country

May the force be with your dance shoes for South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Spring Fling

Don’t miss this Star Wars-themed dance party at the Penticton Art Gallery on May 4

Most Read