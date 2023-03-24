Women present dog control concerns to North Okanagan directors

Donia Strand and Elizabeth Eckert made a presentation to the Regional District of North Okanagan board of directors about their concerns about off-leash and at-large dogs at on-leash parks Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Black Press file photo)

A pair of women spoke to the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) board of directors Wednesday to discuss their concerns about the number of off-leash dogs in on-leash spaces.

Donia Strand and Elizabeth Eckert started a petition in mid-February requesting that the RDNO enhance its dog control presence in its parks, so that dogs and their owners can feel safe in on-leash spaces. A total of 350 have signed the petition as of Thursday afternoon.

At Wednesday’s board of directors meeting, the pair of women gave a presentation that included their findings from a park patrol they conducted themselves in late February. Strand and Eckert visited five local parks: Polson Park, Marshall Field, the former Kin Race Track site, the DND Fields and the Okanagan Rail Trail. At all the locations they visited, there was an abundance of off-leash dogs in on-leash spaces and a complete lack of dog control personnel.

“On our ‘paw patrol,’ as it was called, we saw no less than 11 dogs in under four hours at five different parks that we went to. We went during a snowstorm, so the least likely time to see off-leash dogs,” said Eckert.

“I’m hoping that this summer I can bring my dog Barney out to the parks on his leash and actually not be running away from an off-leash dog because he gets scared,” Strand told the directors.

The two women say enforcement of on-leash rules at dog parks is lacking, pointing out there were only two fines and four warnings issued for off-leash dogs in 2022.

They also point out that there were 447 complaints in 2022 and 12 of them were for off-leash dogs. However, they feel this number could be deflated because of the possibility that only complaints filled out online are counted, excluding complaints made by phone or email.

Strand and Eckert also take issue with the signage posted at many parks in the RDNO. They say signage designating parks as on-leash is often too small, poorly located or confusing to dog walkers.

The women say RDNO dog control does not respond to their calls or emails, adding others have had a similar experience.

“Rachel Harper was seriously injured by an off-leash dog in a leash-only area. She included a picture of her broken finger, lost two weeks of work (she’s a nurse) and her dog is now fear reactive. She reported this and Dog Control never responded to her,” they wrote in a delegation package presented to the board.

The two women suggested that the RDNO could implement a QR code at each on-leash park and patrolled greenspace. The QR system would log who, where and when a patrol was made with a corresponding note outlining the results of the patrol (i.e. tickets given to whom and number of dogs spotted).

At the delegation, RDNO board chair Keving Acton said the QR codes are “a great idea.”

RDNO communications officer Ashley Gregerson said requests from delegations like Strand’s and Eckert’s are generally dealt with at the board’s next meeting.

“Additionally, we’re taking the feedback and looking at any possible areas of improvement. We met with City of Vernon earlier this month to talk about signage in Vernon parks. We’re also looking at improving the phone lines and communication for complainants,” Gregerson said, adding staff will report back to the board on progress made in September.

Brendan Shykora

dog attackDogsNorth Okanagan Regional District