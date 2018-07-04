Women rescued from Skaha Lake

Women carried out into lake by channel current

Penticton Fire’s marine rescue team was called into service Wednesday afternoon when two women were carried out into Skaha Lake.

The fire department received a call of two older women in distress on the lake at around 2 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene report that the women had been floating down the Okanagan River Channel and missed the stop at the bridge. The strong current from the channel, which is still running with high and fast water, carried them far out into the lake.

When they reached the women on the department’s rescue jet skis, they found the women clinging to their floats. Firefighter Wes Swaren estimates they had been in the water for about 25 minutes at that time.

“They were cold and exhausted,” he said, describing the women as being in their sixties. The women were treated for hypothermia when they were brought to show at Sudbury Beach, seating them in deck chairs and swaddling them in blankets.

Swaren wasn’t sure of the water temperature but did say it was cold, and the effect would depend on the condition of the victim.

The firefighters were assisted in the rescue by a boater who was already on the lake.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Liberals slam NDP for price hikes at gas pumps
Next story
Gas jumps 10 cents across the Okanagan

Just Posted

Gas jumps 10 cents across the Okanagan

Regular gas increased about 10 cents on Wednesday right across the Okanagan

VIDEO: Truck stalls on hill, rolls into Vernon house

A Lower Mainland delivery truck failed to negotiate Suicide Hill in Vernon Wednesday morning.

Okanagan housing sales downward trend continues

Regional June sales 22 per cent below last year

Killiney Beach water quality advisory lifted

Turbidity levels down to normal

How to do an Okanagan wedding for $10,000

A Lake Country resident offers her advice and price range for her Vernon wedding

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

Vernon Tri Monsters primed for Summer Games

Youth triathletes enjoying sizzling season

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

Women rescued from Skaha Lake

Women carried out into lake by channel current

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Most Read