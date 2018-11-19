Work closes Vernon sinkhole road

The City of Vernon will be closing 42nd Avenue between 32nd Street and 33rd Street from Nov. 19 to Dec. 3 to make required sanitary main repairs.

The portion of 42nd Avenue has been the site of a sinkhole.

See related: Sinkhole cause still unknown

Due to the nature of the work being performed, there may be difficulties accessing entrances during the construction period. Every effort will be made to minimize disruption to homes and businesses in the area.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciate your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project,” the City of Vernon states.

