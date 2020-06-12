Construction on 48th Avenue in Vernon continues, June 12, 2020. (Contributed)

Work continues on 48th Avenue in Vernon

The project is expected to be completed by mid-July

Construction continues along 48th Avenue as the City of Vernon hits the third portion of a road infrastructure project expected to be completed by mid-July.

The project between 29th Street and Highway 97 includes a new drainage culvert, road improvements and multi-use pathway on the north side of 48th Avenue, the city said Friday.

Construction in the intersection of 48th Avenue and Anderson Way is scheduled to take place between now and the middle of July. Lane closures are in effect, and traffic access to Anderson Way from 48th Avenue will be limited during this time.

Drivers are encouraged to access Anderson Way from 27th Street.

The City reminds road users to abide by all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones.

For more information on this and other projects taking place, visit the City of Vernon website at www.vernon.ca/roadconstruction.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
