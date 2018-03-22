Work continues on Kal Lake Road starting Monday

Road work on Kalamalka Lake Road from Browne Road to the Alpine Centre begins Monday and runs until mid-July. (Google Maps)

Construction work on Kalamalka Lake Road, from Browne Road to the Alpine Centre, resumes Monday.

Work on the road is expected to run until July 13, and motorists can expect traffic disruptions and detours during this time.

There will be a full road closure on Kalamalka Lake Road from Browne Road to the Alpine Centre between April 9 and July 6, 2018 (13 weeks), 24 hours/day. Single-lane alternating traffic will also occur, as required, from April 3 to April 9; and from July 6 to July 13.

Vehicle access will only be permitted to residences within the fully-closed portion of Kalamalka Lake Road. As no through traffic will be permitted, all traffic will be required to use detour routes. A 1.5 metre-wide walking/cycling path will be provided throughout construction.

“Please continue to support the local businesses during construction,” the city of Vernon states, as businesses on both sides of the road will remain open.

LB Chapman Construction is the contractor that will be performing the work.



