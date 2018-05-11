Work on 32nd Avenue continues

Road will be closed between 29th and 30th Streets from Saturday through to September. Use detours

Downtown Vernon road rehabilitation work continues.

The City of Vernon announced Thursday that 32nd Avenue will be closed between 29th Street and 30th Street from Saturday through to Sept. 30.

Detour routes are in effect.

Previous story
B.C. 2017 disaster report: Extreme weather here to stay

Just Posted

Work on 32nd Avenue continues

Road will be closed between 29th and 30th Streets from Saturday through to September. Use detours

B.C. 2017 disaster report: Extreme weather here to stay

Report cites need to prepare for “the new normal”

Calling all readers

Morning Star opens doors of transparency with new Facebook group

Coldstream properties on evacuation alert

Several Kirkland Drive and Highway 6 residents should be prepared to leave if water rises further

UPDATE: Vernon shooting victim linked to B.C. crime spree in serious condition

Car sought in connection with three B.C. incidents now recovered

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been deployed

Most B.C. residents didn’t feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

Respondents split on communication effectiveness

Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Kids these days

EDITORIAL: Youth need safe supports in an increasingly hectic world

Vernon fields open

City conducts morning inspections daily

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

Most Read