Work on 32nd Avenue in Vernon to begin next week

Water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer will be replaced; new traffic signal will be installed

Construction work on 32nd Avenue will begin next week in Vernon.

The reconstruction project will take place on approximately 285 metres of road between 33rd Street and 35th Street, and crews will get started Monday, June 15, according to the City of Vernon.

In addition to the road surface, a water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer will be replaced.

The project also includes some sidewalk replacement and upgrades and a new traffic signal at the 32nd Avenue and 34th Street intersection.

Road closures will be in effect along 32nd Avenue throughout construction, which will be done in stages. Detours will be available on 31st Avenue and 35th Avenue.

Pedestrians will still have access to businesses in the area, and residents are encouraged to continue supporting them.

Construction is expected to wrap up in October 2020. The city reminds road users to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones.

For more information on this and other projects taking place, please visit the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/capitalworks.

READ MORE: Work continues on 48th Avenue in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon pub opens cannabis store

Brendan Shykora

Driving