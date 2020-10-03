The northern section of the Okanagan Rail Trail is set to reopen Oct. 10, 2020 following erosion mitigation work. (RDNO photo)

Work on Okanagan Rail Trail to wrap up before Thanksgiving

Kickwillie and Westkal entrances will be closed Oct. 5-10 for additional work

A northern section of the Okanagan Rail Trail is set to reopen in time for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) began erosion mitigation work on Sept. 21, prompting a 24/7 closure from the 4 km to 12.5 km points of the trail.

Before the trail can reopen, the district says the full closure will need to be extended to the Kickwillie entrance while crews improve accessibility and safety for people using the Westkal parking lot.

The entrances to at Kickwillie and Westkal will be closed starting Oct. 5, with the entire north section to reopen Oct. 10.

Once the project is complete, the district says construction of public washrooms at the Kickwillie entrance will continue. That means parking will remain limited at the Kickwillie Loop and Westkal Road trail entrance.

The washrooms are expected to be finished by the end of the year, and trail users can use the parking lot at Coldstream Station (16506 Kalamalka Road) throughout the washroom construction.

The erosion work is part of the RDNO’s long-term plan to maintain the safety and enjoyability of the trail.

“Since the Okanagan Rail Trail runs alongside lakes, it is expected that erosion maintenance work will occur throughout the life of the trail,” said communications officer Ashley Gregerson.

