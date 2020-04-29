Kidston Road will undergo construction at the start of May 2020. (Google Maps)

Work to begin on Coldstream’s Kidston Road

Relignment project to reduce traffic to single lane at times throughout May and June

Kidston Road in Coldstream is ready for realignment starting Friday, May 1.

The road may be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic to accommodate the realignment project and construction of the new Red Gate parking lot, the District of Coldstream said.

Intermittent single-lane traffic stoppages may occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays during the months of May and June. A 30 km/hr construction zone speed limit will be in effect.

The district has hired Pyramid Excavating to complete the realignment project, which is expected to be completed by late June.

“Please obey all signage and traffic flaggers within the construction zone, said Coldstream chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel. “The public’s patience and understanding during construction are appreciated.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
