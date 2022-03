A portion of Ricardo Road will be closed March 28 to April 1 for a water main replacement. (District of Coldstream photo)

A water main replacement will close Ricardo Road from March 28 to April 1

A Coldstream road will be closed for a week while crews work to replace a water main.

A portion of Ricardo Road at Buchanan Road will be closed 24 hours per day from Monday, March 28 to Friday, April 1.

Traffic control will be on site, and drivers are asked to obey traffic signs.

A detour to Highway 6 will be available via Grey Road.

READ MORE: New Vernon childcare centres on budget, schedule

READ MORE: Vernon gymnastics club desperate for home following fire

Brendan Shykora

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

DrivingRoad conditions