The City of Vernon has started work on Turtle Mountain Boulevard after council moved to change it due to its high maintenance costs back in November 2019. (Contributed)

Work underway on Vernon’s Turtle Mountain Boulevard

Landscaping work expected to wrap-up in June

The City of Vernon has begun landscape work on Turtle Mountain Boulevard.

Work on the boulevard kicked off this week with city crews starting excavation. A contractor will be completing the remainder of the work expected to be completed June 15.

City council moved to proceed with changes to the boulevard landscaping in its Nov. 25, 2019, regular meeting, following a period of consultation with residents in the area.

This came before council after administration identified the landscaping costs on the boulevard were higher than in other areas.

Three options were presented to residents in an open house held in the fall and through an online survey.

“Prior to making a decision on the landscape changes, administration worked with residents to find a solution that balances a desire for landscaped boulevards and a need to reduce maintenance costs,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said.

The landscaping will blend into the natural surrounding of the area and provide a groomed appearance for all who travel through the area.

“During the consultation period, there was no single option that was preferred by residents,” the mayor said. “Staff took all the feedback and put together an alternative option in order to best capture residents’ desires, reduce maintenance costs, and support the maximum number of mature trees. We believe the use of native seed mix and the installation of a drip irrigation system will achieve this outcome.”

The solution incorporates a blend of xeriscaping, rocks and the existing trees, the City of Vernon said in a statement April 17.

