Vernon Fire Rescue Services is continuing fuel management efforts to reduce the risk of serious wildfire in the wildland urban interface (WUI) across Vernon. (City of Vernon/Contributed)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is continuing fuel management efforts to reduce the risk of serious wildfire in the wildland urban interface (WUI) across Vernon. (City of Vernon/Contributed)

Work underway to fireproof Vernon

Fire crews will be clearing wildland fuels along Eastside Road over the next month

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is continuing work to reduce the risk of wildfires across the city.

Over the next month, crews will be getting rid of wildland fuels along the Eastside Road area, south of Harbour Heights Road. They’ll be thinning out overgrown portions of the city’s wildland urban interface (WUI) — in other words, where the city and the natural environment meet.

“Wildland fuel management is a critical practice in the WUI to help protect people, homes, infrastructure and the environment,” Fire Chief David Lind said.

“After many years of human influence and fire suppression activity, the growth and establishment of wildland fuels across North America – not just the North Okanagan – has drastically changed. Across the country, many forests have become overgrown and are in an unhealthy state.”

VFRS is teaming up with a qualified contractor to conduct the work on portions of city-owned land, where road access and escape routes could be blocked in the event of a wildfire.

READ MORE: Osoyoos Fire Department knock down car fire near home

Crews will use chainsaws and other equipment to thin out material along the Eastside Road right-of-way. Drivers along the road may experience traffic controls between now and mid-November.

“We know wildland fires will occur; they are a natural part of our ecosystem,” Lind said. “However, there are steps we can take to mitigate the impact in our community and increase safety for residents and firefighters. Additionally, the work we’re doing with the fuel management projects is helping to return portions of our WUI to a more natural state.”

Lind said the work may change the appearance of some areas, but is necessary to protect the community in advance of next year’s wildfire season.

The work comes from collaborative efforts by the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District, the Okanagan Indian Band, BC Parks, BC Timber Sales Okanagan-Columbia and the City of Vernon.

For more information on protecting your property from potential wildfire, and for information on upcoming fuel management projects, visit firesmartbc.ca.

READ MORE: ‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

wildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health investigating ‘developments’ at Kelowna school with COVID-19 case
Next story
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

Just Posted

Curtis Sagmoen
Public warning issued to North Okanagan sex trade workers

RCMP warns workers to stay away from Salmon River Road area

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 27-year old Roy Albert Andrew after he failed to appear in court Oct. 15, 2020. He is considered violent. (RCMP)
Vernon police looking for wanted man

Roy Albert Andrew is considered to be violent, police say

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP located a hidden compartment in a vehicle, leading to a significant drug seizure, police said in a media release Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Vernon Mounties find illicit drugs in hidden vehicle compartment

Police seized 4 kg of methamphetamine from a Jeep involved in a violent hit and run March 24

Vernon Fire Rescue Service firefighters watch on as heavy machinery demolishes a two-storey home built in 1901 after it was destroyed in Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon house destroyed in blaze comes down

Highway traffic is moving again as lanes reopen after morning fire

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is continuing fuel management efforts to reduce the risk of serious wildfire in the wildland urban interface (WUI) across Vernon. (City of Vernon/Contributed)
Work underway to fireproof Vernon

Fire crews will be clearing wildland fuels along Eastside Road over the next month

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pigs from a nearby farm were seen at the door of the Salmon Arm Winners and in the Walmart parking lot on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Christine Laycock VanderKroft/Facebook)
Pigs trot over for a visit at Salmon Arm shopping centre

Employees say this was the second drop-in from the temporarily free-range porkers

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Penticton law courts. (Black Press file)
Osoyoos man in court for alleged shooting

The Oct. 11 shooting left a man with non-life threatening injuries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Princeton man on motor scooter refuses to provide breath test to police

The scooter did not have a license plate and was not insured

Charlotte Smith, one of organizers of the second annual North Shuswap witches fundraising paddle prepares to set off on her stand up paddle board. (Sue Stilling photo)
Witches float for a good cause in the North Shuswap

Costumed paddlers turned heads on the north arm of Shuswap Lake while raising money for charity

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

In this file photo, snow is seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Weather statement issued for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, as arctic front approaches

The early season snowfall expected to hit Fraser Valley, Friday, Oct. 23

Most Read