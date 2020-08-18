The splash park, playground and neighbouring washroom facilities remain closed at Vernon’s Polson Park due to pooling of groundwater. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Work underway to rid Polson Park of stagnant water

Vernon’s popular Polson Park once again closed to vehicle traffic

Polson Park is once again closed to vehicle traffic until further notice.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18, construction around the playground, spray park and public washrooms will be underway.

Since the end of June, standing water from high groundwater levels has kept the playground and spray park closed.

Water from Kalamalka Lake is still being released to Vernon Creek at a fast pace and the creek level remains high.

Over the past several weeks, park operators have attempted to lower the water levels by emptying the duck pond and Japanese garden pond more frequently and for longer periods of time, but the water has not disappeared.

“We know our residents and visitors love using the playground and spray park, especially on our hot summer days, but public safety is our top priority,” said Parks and Public Spaces manager Kendra Kryszak.

“Before we can reopen the spaces, the area must be clear of standing water and our mowers need to be able to cut the grass properly.”

The park is still open to pedestrians and cyclists, although they are asked to practice caution and pay close attention to the worksite as equipment and operators will be moving throughout Polson Park.

Public washrooms will remain open for use.

The two large ponds in Polson Park will once again be lowered as part of the maintenance work.

The City of Vernon will reopen the park to vehicular traffic when it is safe to do so.

READ MORE: Stagnant water keeps popular Vernon playground closed

READ MORE: UPDATE: Crews get a handle on fire near Lavington

