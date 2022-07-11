A memorial for the five victims of last July’s fatal crane collapse stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna in October of 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A memorial for the five victims of last July’s fatal crane collapse stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna in October of 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

WorkSafeBC investigation into Kelowna crane collapse continues 1 year later

The full investigation report is yet to be released

Questions are still being asked and answers are being sought one year after a tower crane collapse in downtown Kelowna that claimed the lives of five men.

Such a catastrophic failure immediately opened up an extensive collaboration between WorkSafeBC, RCMP and the B.C Coroners Service to determine why it happened, though the report is still incomplete and unavailable.

“The amount of time an investigation takes is directly related to its complexity,” reads a backgrounder on what a WorkSafeBC investigation involves on their website.

The July 12, 2021 incident fits the bill – four of the dead were working on disassembling the crane when it collapsed, while the fifth was working in an adjacent building unrelated to the construction project.

Working with experts and engineers to determine the sequence of events, the structural integrity of the crane parts, the dismantling process itself, and many more factors, WorkSafeBC said in a release on the day before the one-year anniversary that the incident investigation report is “well advanced” – however, there is still no specific date or time as to when the report will be completed and publicly available.

The public is invited to a memorial for the deceased on July 12 at the site at Bernard Ave. and Ellis St.

READ MORE: Public memorial for 1 year anniversary of fatal Kelowna crane collapse

READ MORE: Grass fire north of Kelowna Airport quickly snuffed by passing motorists

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaKelowna Crane Collapseworksite deaths

Previous story
Metro Vancouver men charged after drone used to fly drugs into Manitoba prison
Next story
B.C. woman collapses in airport after living there for days due to flight cancellations

Just Posted

Families spend time together during learn to fish day at the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
Enderby event aims to get kids hooked on fishing

The Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers (white) and the Kamloops Venom begin their best-of-three Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League semifinal tonight (Monday, July 11) in Kamloops. Game 2 is Wednesday, July 13, at Kal Tire Place at 7 p.m. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Junior Tigers draw Venom in semifinal

The Shuswap River Ambassadors keep an eye on water conditions and don’t yet advise floating on the Enderby waterway. (Contributed)
Emergency mode dropped in Enderby but floating not advised

Vernon’s Austin Armanini has earned a spot in the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Christina Lake by placing fifth in a qualifying tournament. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon golfer joins B.C. Men’s Amateur field