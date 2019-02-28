Workshop hones in on Vernon PAC financial accountability

A DPAC workshop will look at financial accountability and transparency. (File photo)

With the recent discovery of stolen funds from two parent advisory councils in the Central Okanagan, the Vernon District Parent Advisory council chose the theme of financial accountability and transparency for their parent education focus this year.

The Vernon DPAC will host their spring workshop, Ensuring PAC Financial Accountability, on Tuesday, March 5, at Vernon Secondary School.

“It’s heartbreaking for the parents, students, teachers and school staff when hard-earned funds go missing,” said Vernon DPAC chair Gladys Fraser.

“PAC treasurers need the support of other parents to ensure all funds are used to meet the PAC goals and objectives. Vernon DPAC wants to ensure all school funds are properly stewarded so they are available to ultimately enhance our students’ learning.”

Related: Significant funds missing from Kelowna PAC bank account

The workshop includes two sessions: BC Gaming Funds includes guest speakers Caroline Miller, Central Okanagan Charitable Gaming Association, Karen Hansen, compliance gaming officer, and Philip Montgomery, fraud investigator.

The presenters will be working with attendees to help them better understand gaming funding guidelines, project eligibility/ineligibility, gaming reporting, how to prevent fraud, audits, fraud investigation, and PAC financial responsibility.

The second session, Ensuring your PAC is Financially Accountable, features Diana Mahortoff, CPA CA, who will highlight what makes a PAC susceptible to theft, the internal controls required for accountability, and recommendations for improvement.

All School District 22 PAC executives, parents, and school administration, are invited to attend this free workshop from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

Registration is free and includes pizza and refreshments. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, visit dpacspringworkshop.eventbrite.ca or email vernondpac@gmail.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.