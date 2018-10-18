Webster Elementary School, KidSport-Trail, Greater Trail minor hockey and the Trail Smoke Eaters joined BC Hockey in celebrating 100 years of organized hockey in the province. BC Hockey is touring the province introducing the game of floorball to young students to promote health, create excitement about the game, and the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship in Vancouver/Victoria Dec. 26-Jan. 5. The tour stops in the North Okanagan-Shuswap next week. (Black Press photo)

World Junior Hockey tour visits North Okanagan-Shuswap

Travelling promotion for major hockey event stops in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

The BC Hockey Road to World Junior Championship is coming to the North Okanagan-Shuswap next week.

To help generate excitement for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria, BC Hockey is visiting elementary schools to deliver fun, educational presentations of basic hockey skills utilizing floorball equipment.

To help with the presentation, local Junior and Midget-aged minor hockey players will help demonstrate and teach the kids stickhandling, passing and shooting. At the end of the presentation, the floorball equipment will be donated to the school so the kids can continue to improve their hockey skills and remain active.

RELATED: Schedule released for World Junior Hockey Championship

The Road to WJC schedule includes stops at Okanagan Landing Elementary in Vernon Monday at 9 a.m., and at Armstrong’s Highland Park Elementary Monday at 1 p.m.

The tour visits Salmon Arm’s Bastion Elementary Wednesday at 11 a.m. Stops will also be made in Revelstoke, Kamloops and Merritt.

“Playing hockey is an excellent way for kids to be active, make friends and learn the value of teamwork,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Our government is proud to support this tour, which will give kids across B.C. a chance to try this great sport at their schools.”

RELATED: Canada wins gold at world junior hockey championship

“Our organization is committed to providing an opportunity for all students to enhance their life learning outcomes through hockey experiences,” said BC Hockey chief executive officer Barry Petrachenko. “The Road to the World Juniors will inspire British Columbians and allow us an opportunity to welcome new participants to hockey, while leaving a lasting impact within the host communities.”

The World Junior Hockey Championship runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.


