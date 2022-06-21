Kelowna RCMP have found the rightful owner World War discharge certificate and medals. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

World War discharge certificate and medals come home to owner

Items were stolen from a home in fall 2021 but the theft was not reported to police

Kelowna RCMP has reunited stolen World War 1 documents and World War 2 Canadian medals to their rightful owner.

Corp. Amadeo Vecchio returned the stolen discharge certificate and medals to Mr. Michael Wintemute on Jun. 15. The discharge certificate was issued to Corp. John Milliman Wintermute who served in England and France. He was discharged on May 17, 1919.

On Jan. 7, RCMP located the items in the possession of a Kelowna man who was confirmed not to be the rightful owner. They were stolen from a home in the fall of 2021 but the theft was not reported to police.

Thanks to tips and information received from people across the country, investigators were able to identify Mr. Wintemute and return the items to him.

Read More: Harry the iconic horse stolen from Diamond H Tack in Kelowna

Read More: Morning Start: National Indigenous Peoples Day

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

First World WarRCMPSecond World WarSecond World War MedalsVeterans

Previous story
Harry the iconic horse stolen from Diamond H Tack in Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon Lions volunteers are selling Ducks for Dogs leading up the June 25 race at Polson Park. Ticket sales take place Friday, June 17 at the Butcher Boys and the Polson Save-On Foods, June 18 at Safeway, June 23 at the Vernon Farmers Market and June 24 at Freshco. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Ducks race for dogs in Vernon

Fulton Secondary School Grade 8 students Hannah Boe (left) and Tavin Duclos check out one of the displays, and the story behind it, at the controversial Behind The Mask exhibit, on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery until July 19. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
‘Wearing a mask is a big part of how I feel’: Vernon students debate art

Young dancers give it their all during the Similkameen Powwow of Champions. June is National Indigenous History Month and June 21 is designated as National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Indigenous people

Forest fire aftermath from Rock Creek wildfire. Provided by Jesse Zeman.
‘Free-for-all’ access to burned Okanagan forests stopping post-wildfire regeneration: Advocates