Would you date my son? Mother causes concern on U.S. campus

Mom scouting date for son draws campus ire

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and at Towson University in Maryland a mother has trying so hard to find a date for her son that police are concerned.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a woman in her 50s wearing a multicolored scarf approached students in two campus buildings last week, showing them a picture on her cellphone and asking if they would date her son.

After receiving multiple complaints from the mother’s picks, campus police issued an “incident advisory” that included a link to pictures of the woman so that she might be identified. Chief Charles Herring said her reported behaviour “may cause concern.”

University officials say the woman isn’t being sought for a criminal investigation, but they do want the third-party propositioning to stop.

The Associated Press

