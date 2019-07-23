Professional wrestler Chris Jericho stopped in the South Okanagan with his family for a wedding on the weekend. He posted several photos and videos of his trip to his social media accounts. (Photo Chris Jericho/Facebook)

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in the South Okanagan

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in the Penticton area last weekend for his cousin’s wedding.

The wedding, which featured the Jeffer’s Fryzz truck for midnight poutine’s, had Jericho showing off his wedding dance moves.

Jericho posted photos of his family at a Trout Creek fruit stand stating it was where his grandma use to take him as a kid.

The six-time WWE champion, who was been named one of the top 10 most popular wrestlers of all time by wwe.com, also stopped to take a selfie with the Ogopogo Motel sign.

View this post on Instagram

Found him…. #Ogopogo

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

Born in Manhasset, NY, Jericho grew up in Winnipeg and now currently resides in Tampa, FL.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

Just Posted

Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

It is believed the fires started by a lightning storm

Vernon pipe band youth snare accolades

Two young members of Vernon-based pipe bands have danced and drummed their way to high achievements

Vernon-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Coldstream quick to clean vandalized rainbow crosswalk

Crosswalk was defaced on the weekend

Kingfisher reels in kids for North Okanagan fishing event

Enderby centre hosts free, family fun event

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

It is believed the fires started by a lightning storm

Air ambulance called to second collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Emergency crews respond to motor-vehicle collision near Second Nations Road intersection

Backhoe ‘burned to a crisp’ in South Okanagan

South Okanagan fire chief said the situation could have been a lot worse

Crash closes Highway 1 near Tappen

The collision happened about 3:30 p.m. by James Road

Heat Beat: New scopes for VJH

Vernon Jubilee Hospital receives eight new colonoscopes

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Most Read