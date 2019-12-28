YEAR IN REVIEW: Summerland Skatepark opens to the public

The Summerland Skatepark, at the corner of Rosedale Avenue and Jubilee Road West, was completed in March and was opened to the public earlier than planned.

The park was opened near the end of March after some Summerland residents had called 911 to report children and teens at the unfinished facility.

Linda Tynan, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the Summerland RCMP detachment met with municipal staff to discuss the calls and as a result, temporary signage was set up and the park was opened.

Because signage had not been in place, the park had not been opened, due to concerns about liability.

While the park was opened, crews continued working on the facility in the weeks following, completing the landscaping and irrigation features.

The park was constructed by NewLine Skateparks Inc. Work had started at the end of the summer of 2018.

The site is owned by the Okanagan Skaha School District and is on the Summerland Secondary School sports field.

It has an area of 929 square metres and includes bowl and street features.

The facility had a price tag of around $600,000. The Penny Lane Legacy Fund contributed $145,000 of this amount, with members of the community contributing another $10,000. The remainder of the money came from the Federal Gas Tax — Community Works Funding.

The facility was formally opened on June 22.

The park replaces an older facility, behind the Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre on Peach Orchard Road.

The earlier facility had a cost of around $70,000 when it was constructed in the late 1990s. Funding for this skatepark had come from the Municipality, the Summerland Kinsmen Club, the Summerland Lions Club, the Summerland Credit Union, the Summerland United Church and members of the community.

