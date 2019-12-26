Year in Review: Top stories from January

May Correale (left) and Corrine Shale (right) of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Auxiliary present a collection of goods and flowers to Armstrong’s Robyn Wells and her newborn Aspen Lynn Michalko, who was the first baby to be born at the hospital in 2019. Michalko was born at 10:07 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)
North Okanagan Valley Gleaners are calling out for more help to meet their 13-million-portion goal to feed the world’s hungry. (Black Press files)

As we near 2020, we’re looking back at the stories that captured our attention throughout the past year. Here are a few of the headlines to remember from January 2019.

Gleaners send one million meals to Guatemala

It’s about collecting extra shavings, bit by bit, and turning it into something hearty to help those in need.

That’s the mantra behind the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners, who recently sent 2018’s second shipment of more than one million meals and various medical supplies to Guatemala.

“There’s always a need, but there’s a critical need right now,” said Brad Egerton, board chair and volunteer with the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners since 2011.

In their Lavington processing plant, the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners are able to produce more than seven million meals per year.

Created in 2007, the society was formed and sought to make use of the Okanagan’s vast food supply to help feed the hungry.

It’s a girl!

Armstrong’s then-youngest resident Aspen Lynn Michalko was the first baby to be born in 2019 at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“We didn’t the gender going into labour,” mother Robyn Wells said.

Aspen was born to Wells and father Kevin Michalko. She has two older siblings, four-year-old Ethan and two-year-old sister London.

Light-A-Bulb raises more than $350,000

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation raised $350,284 through their 2018 Light A Bulb Campaign, far exceeding the goal of $275,000.

“We are completely blown away by the response this year and want to sincerely thank each and everyone who contributed to Light A Bulb,” campaign chairman Kevin Arbuckle said.

Vernon’s own Jaq Havoq drops debut album

Jaq Havoq (Quinn Jones) released his 10-track debut album Time Well Spent in January.

The album blends hip-hop, R&B and pop flavours and features tracks such as Predator, accompanied by a music video shot at the Predator Ridge Resort.

“It (album) covers everything from detailed lyricism that hip-hop heads can appreciate, to laid-back melodies that everyone can enjoy,” said the singer.

Car surfing death a ‘tragic incident’

Byron James Walterhouse waved goodbye to friends, family and the victim’s family as he left the Vernon Law Courts in handcuffs with a sheriff.

Judge Richard Hewson sentenced Walterhouse, 42, to nine months incarceration and handed down a three-year driving prohibition for the June 1, 2016, car surfing death of his friend, Justin Roger Martyn.

Throughout the duration of the case, from charges being laid to sentencing Jan. 17, Walterhouse received support from Martyn’s family.

“The pronouncement of this sentence is unlikely to bring much solace,” Judge Hewson said to teary-eyed members of the public gallery. “My sentence can’t bring Mr. Martyn back.”

Earlier in the week, Walterhouse pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in relation to the Tronson Road car surfing death of 27-year-old Martyn.

Walterhouse also faced charges of criminal negligence causing death and failure to stop at an accident causing death.

“I take full responsibility and regret everything that happened that night,” Walterhouse said to Judge Hewson and Martyn’s family at the beginning of his sentencing hearing Jan. 14.

Cougar attacks, kills dog in Lumby

A cougar that attacked and killed a dog in Lumby was euthanized in January.

The Conservation Officer service received a report related to a cougar attack Jan. 20, 2019.

It was determined at the attack scene a cougar had attacked and killed a one-year-old border collie dog.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bulldog stolen from Vernon homeless man still missing

Just Posted

Year in Review: Top stories from January

As we near 2020, we’re looking back at the stories that captured… Continue reading

Sky Volleyball Club president says more court space needed in Vernon

Formerly the Vernon Volleyball Club, Sky is set to have more than 300 players and 23 teams in 2020

Bulldog stolen from Vernon homeless man still missing

Reward for return of Lars upped to $700; possible sightings in Kelowna

Boxing Day Blowout underway at Canadian Tire in Vernon

Shoppers have until 10 a.m. to make the most of the day’s biggest sales

Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

New vegan restaurant opens in Kelowna

Renegade Kitchen opened downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

Busy Boxing Day begins in Kelowna

Orchard Park’s parking lot is filling up fast!

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Most Read