Year in Review: Top stories from May

A look back at the stories that made headlines in May 2019

As we near 2020, we’re looking back at the stories that captured our attention throughout the past year. Here are a few of the headlines to remember from May 2019.

Pot shops capped in downtown core

Vernon council has set a limit on how many cannabis retail stores it will alow in its downtown core.

Coun. Akbal Mund put forward a notice of motion to limit the number of stores in the downtown business improvement area to six, and a moratorium will be placed on downtown applications which will last 12 months and undergo a review.Armstrong rallies behind Vision Centre

A pretty loud statement was made in Armstrong as hundreds of people gathered at the Pleasant Valley Health Centre to rally their support to keep open the Armstrong Lions Vision Centre within the facility.

A rumour has been circulating that Interior Health is planning to close the centre and move it to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. IHA has been experiencing the same difficulties being felt throughout B.C. and Canada – a shortage of anesthesiology resources.Volleyball star journeys to Peru

Volleyballer plays at Pan Am Cup tournament

Vernon’s Landon Currie has been chosen to Canada’s national junior men’s volleyball team for the U21 Pan Am Cup tournament in Peru. Currie is the starting libero for the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack team out of Kamloops.Downtown bank closes doors

Historic bank branch closing

RBC announces after 114 years the bank’s downtown branch, located on ‘Bank Corner’ at Vernon’s northeast side of 30th Avenue, will be closed and consolidated with the current Polson Place branch.Protesters take to streets for Mother Earth

It’s the second strike in less than a week for Earth Strike Vernon.

Climate change protest

Students gathered at city hall early Friday morning and, carrying protest signs, made their way to the steps of the Vernon Courthouse.

The group, most of whom are high school students, are calling for action from the government to hold corporations accountable for “significant contributions to climate change.”McKee tapped as head coach

New Vipers coach hired

The Vernon Vipers have named Jason McKee as their new head coach and general manager, taking over from the departed Mark Ferner.

McKee served as an assistant with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Spruce Grove Saints before being named the team’s head coach and GM in 2010.

He led the Saints to the AJHL final in2011, 2013 and 2014, winning the championships in 2011 and 2014. He was named Canadian Junior Hockey’s Coach of the Year in 2013-14.