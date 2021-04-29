District of Lake Country municipal hall. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

District of Lake Country municipal hall. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Yelling over phone won’t speed up service: District of Lake Country

District reminds residents to be kind when requesting services during a busy period for staff

“We get it,” the District of Lake Country told the community on Wednesday — another day under provincial health restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“People are tired of having to stay home, wear masks, stay physically distanced from others, wash their hands a lot, go through processes online that they used to do in person; and are anxious about vaccines,” the district said on Facebook April 28. “That’s why it is more important than ever to be patient and be kind to your neighbours, fellow residents and workers that serve you in our community.”

Lake Country staff have been busier than ever during the pandemic period. The currently shorthanded team at municipal hall has been fielding an “unexpectedly large volume” of requests for permits and property information, leading to wait times that exceed the district’s usual standards.

Not all of those requests have been submitted graciously — and it’s only leading to more delays.

“Using abusive language (on the phone, in person, on social media) can have a direct and harmful impact on the people who are doing their best to help you,” the district said.

Lake Country communications officer Karen Miller said there appears to be a growing interest among property owners to build or develop their properties during the pandemic, which has led to more property-related requests to municipal staff than usual. On top of that, a white-hot real estate market is leading to more information requests from realtors.

“We’re managing more permit inquiries, applications and other kinds of inquiries that take staff time,” Miller said.

READ MORE: Virtual meetings leave North Okanagan politicians out of touch

“I think anyone in any business is probably experiencing something similar,” she added, taking campground operators as an example, who are busy booking reservations like never before. “They’re just managing hundreds more inquiries per day than they usually get.”

Residents impatient with the process at municipal hall have only made that process slower in some cases.

“Sometimes residents just start calling everybody they ever knew at municipal hall, and then you get six different people working on something for you,” Miller said.

Abusive comments directed at staff don’t help to speed up the flow of services — and, especially in a small community like Lake Country, they don’t help morale, either.

“Because a great majority of staff actually live here in the community, when they see things on social media too it can be really demoralizing to them,” Miller said.

As the district continues to forgo its ‘normal’ operations to account for public health guidance on controlling the spread of COVID-19, Miller says patience will help staff perform their jobs with accuracy.

“We ask for your patience, kindness and understanding given that applications are processed manually, requiring staff time to address every request. Every request will be responded to.”

READ MORE: What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Just Posted

District of Lake Country municipal hall. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Yelling over phone won’t speed up service: District of Lake Country

District reminds residents to be kind when requesting services during a busy period for staff

Margaret Naylor has been recongized for her 16 years of dedication volunteering with the Abbeyfield House. (Contributed photo)
Honour given to veteran Vernon volunteer

Abbeyfield House recognizes Margaret Naylor

Two roundabouts are planned for a transportation corridor near the Vernon Tourism office. (City of Vernon plan)
Technology replaces Vernon’s tourism centre

Use of centre drops 58 per cent in last 15 years

A multi-vehicle MVA has slowed traffic along the highway in Vernon near the Sandman Inn Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon traffic slowed by 4-car fender-bender

Traffic flow is faltering in the northbound lane of 32nd Street near the Sandman Inn

Kelly Fosbery receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
74 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 659 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

B.C.’s construction industry continues to be the No. 1 employer in B.C.’s goods sector, with more than 219,500 people relying directly on construction for a paycheque. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey shows B.C. construction industry building career opportunities

Estimated 11,331 construction jobs in B.C. will go unfilled by 2030 due to labour shortages

RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo)
RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating death of woman in North Shuswap

Police say man taken into custody was well known to deceased

The Osoyoos Osprey cam is live for 2021 and already the osprey have moved back in. (Osoyoos Osprey Cam)
Osprey cam is back live in Osoyoos

The hawks have already returned to the nest

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Mohammad Movassaghi and a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, who police say ran a condo nightclub, was sentenced today to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 months’ probation

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
Princeton-area cabin owners consider defying travel ban

“I’m planning to go up. If anyone doesn’t like it I invite them to stay out of my yard.”

Most Read