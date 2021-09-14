The Northwest Territories flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. The chief public health officer in the N.W.T. has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Yellowknife schools ordered to close for 10 days as COVID-19 cases grow

The territory is dealing with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic

The chief public health officer in the Northwest Territories has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Schools will be closed starting today until at least Sept. 24.

The territory is dealing with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with 117 active cases in Yellowknife.

There are 179 active infections across the N.W.T.

Dr. Kami Kandola says she ordered schools to close because public health workers in Yellowknife can’t keep up with contact tracing and testing.

Yellowknife’s day shelter and sobering centre have also closed after a number of staff were infected with COVID-19.

—The Canadian Press

