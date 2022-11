The department says someone is using their address for a property rental ad

People do it all the time, taking old churches, small office buildings, etc. and turning it into a home.

But recent advertisements boasting about a rental property at 7555 Porcupine Road, Big White – the active fire hall for the community – is a rental scam.

The Big White Fire Department took to Facebook to confirm that they do not rent accommodations at this address or anywhere else.

Big White Fire Department (bigwhitefire.com)

