Young girl testifies against piano teacher in Kelowna sexual assault case

A primary school aged girl took the stand in Kelowna court on March 16 to testify against her music teacher, who is on trial for charges of sexual assault of a child.

The teacher, Neil Nein-Nein Wong, has a history of criminal charges. In 2013, he was charged with secretly observing and recording nudity. Wong was working as a music teacher at Kelowna Secondary School at the time of the allegations.

However, Wong was not placed on a sex offender registry for the offence.

In this most recent case, the girl, whose name has been redacted due to a publication ban to protect her identity and will be referred to as Jane Doe, told the court that during her piano lessons, Wong would do things to her that she didn’t like.

She appeared by video from the Child Advocacy Center in Kelowna.

“He went under my clothing on my back and around to my belly and would move his hand up and down on my tummy and on my nipples… He would pick me up and hug me… he would touch my bum in a way I didn’t like,” said Doe.

She said that her dad took her to her first piano lesson and at that time Wong didn’t do anything. When Doe started going to the lessons by herself, Wong began assaulting her. Doe cannot remember the exact timeline of the alleged assaults.

“I would try to wiggle and get myself down but he wouldn’t let me.”

Doe’s mother was called as the first witness and said that her daughter told her about the alleged assault in January of 2022.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP say piano teacher may have assaulted multiple students

Court resumes this afternoon following a lunch break.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Musicsexual abusesexual assault