(RawPixel/Unsplash)

Kids are 10 times more likely be killed in car crashes on Halloween: study

42 years of traffic data shows that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year

Kids are more likely to die in car crashes on Halloween than any other night of the year, a new study from UBC suggests.

Researchers in the faculty of medicine and science looked at 42 years of U.S. traffic data, comparing the number of pedestrian deaths on Oct 31 to that in the the weeks before and after.

Kids between the ages of four and 10 years old were found to be 10 times more likely to be the victims of fatal car crashes than on other days.

Four additional pedestrian deaths occurred on the average Halloween, mostly children or young adults between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Collecting ‘trick-or-treat’ candy from neighbours has been a Halloween tradition among children for over a century, and adult Halloween parties have become increasingly popular in bars and on campuses across North America,” said lead researcher Dr. John Staples, clinical assistant professor in the UBC faculty of medicine and scientist at the school’s Centre for Health Evaluation and Outcome Sciences.

“We wondered if the combination of dark costumes, excitement and alcohol made the streets more dangerous for pedestrians. Our findings suggest that it does.”

READ MORE: ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

Although the study looked at U.S. children, researchers found the rate was likely similar everywhere Halloween was celebrated.

In this province, the Insurance Corporation of B.C. recorded 950 crashes, resulting in 280 injuries, on Halloween last year. Most of the children died in residential neighbourhoods while out trick-or-treating.

The study suggested safety measures like traffic calming and wearing reflective patches could prevent some of the deaths.

However, researchers said limiting such measures to “event-specific interventions” missed an opportunity.

Said study co-investigator Candace Yip: “Residential traffic calming, vehicle speed control, and incorporating reflective patches into outerwear might improve pedestrian safety year-round.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8
Next story
Rotating Canada Post strikes hit more B.C. cities

Just Posted

Interior Health offers substance abuse treatment initiative

Six-week program offered in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops

‘Burning Desires’: Edgewood seniors bare all to raise funds for new fire hall

The ‘Burning Desires’ calendar girls are raising money to finish the Edgewood Fire Hall

Missing memorial signs near Lumby upset family

Signs erected in memory of popular Lumby teenager Cameron Wolfe have gone missing

Prop Rep informational meeting in Vernon features videos, pastries

Coldstream consultant hosting two, one-hour informational informal sessions on B.C. referendum

Vernon Greyhound preps for final runs

North Okanagan depot shutting down Wednesday; Eatology Restaurant remains open

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting hthe 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

PTSD patients sought in B.C. for MDMA-assisted therapy trial

Treatment is so far 2-3 times more effective than conventional therapy

Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter

Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

The Fort McMurray wildfire became one of Canada’s worst natural disasters

Rotating Canada Post strikes hit more B.C. cities

Workers in the interior head to the picket lines as Lower Mainland employees head back to work

B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8

Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan

Most Read