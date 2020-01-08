11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru has been showing an interest in photography and this portrait of mother Theresa is evidence of that. (Kaysa Lorraine Bru)

Young Vernon-area photographer captures stunning portrait of mom

11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru has a real eye and a smart phone capable of capturing magic moments

Some people just have that eye for photography… and some people don’t.

But 11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru definitely has it.

“She has been showing a real interest in photographer,” her mother Theresa said. “And (she) has been told by family and friends that she has quite a talent for catching amazing shots.”

This photograph the young Bru captured of her mother on the dock of their Westside Road residence is evidence of that.

And other Vernonites agree.

The photo, shot with an iPhone 6 on panorama mode, garnered more than 380 reactions when it was shared on the Vernon and Area Community Forum Facebook page on Jan. 2, 2020.

“She’s found her calling,” one commenter said. “A lot of talent,” said another.

“I am so proud of her,” her mother said.

