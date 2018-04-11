Your April 11 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

It’s unlikely that Chad Alphonse will be sentenced for the 2016 killing of his friend until at least the summer.

A fire destroyed a home in Lumby Tuesday.

Construction is underway of a new group home for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities in Salmon Arm.

Once a new federal policy comes into effect, a local addictions advocate hopes to see prescription heroin made available in Penticton.

A state of local emergency, issued for two properties in Summerland following a mudslide, has now been lifted.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds gusting up to 50 km/h this afternoon. High 14.

Tomorrow we’re looking at Showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy.High 11.

