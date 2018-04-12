Your April 12 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Damage from the floods of 2017 has yet to be repaired, but the City of Kelowna still has to forge ahead with flood control preparations for this spring.

Winds whipped up some burn piles in Enderby and Spallumcheen Wednesday, resulting in call-outs for the local fire departments.

Firefighters from across Western Canada converged in Kelowna this week for training aimed at saving their lives.

It all started with two donkeys. The Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society now has a lot more than just a couple donkeys, and also two miniature horses.

Check out this week’s Crook’s Corner – A wrap up of all the arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Today is A Jersey Day, an event inspired by a group of B.C. hockey moms that has gone national, with people across Canada sporting jerseys to send messages of support for the families who lost loved ones in last week’s horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 11

Tomorrow we’re looking at .A mix of sun and cloud all day with winds gusting up to 50 km/h in the morning. High 10 C.

