Your April 12 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Damage from the floods of 2017 has yet to be repaired, but the City of Kelowna still has to forge ahead with flood control preparations for this spring.

Winds whipped up some burn piles in Enderby and Spallumcheen Wednesday, resulting in call-outs for the local fire departments.

Firefighters from across Western Canada converged in Kelowna this week for training aimed at saving their lives.

It all started with two donkeys. The Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society now has a lot more than just a couple donkeys, and also two miniature horses.

Check out this week’s Crook’s Corner – A wrap up of all the arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Today is A Jersey Day, an event inspired by a group of B.C. hockey moms that has gone national, with people across Canada sporting jerseys to send messages of support for the families who lost loved ones in last week’s horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 11

Tomorrow we’re looking at .A mix of sun and cloud all day with winds gusting up to 50 km/h in the morning. High 10 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse
Next story
Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

Just Posted

Community rallies for burned youth

Cherryville resident suffered burns to arm after being electrocuted Monday; GoFundMe page started

City defends lack of enforcement in dog dispute

Armstrong man upset neighbour has three dogs, one more than allowed under city bylaw

Wind fans local fires

Enderby and Armstrong-Spallumcheen departments alerted to bush/grass fires Wednesday

Fancy tea helps family

Armstrong fundraiser Saturday for woman battling second round of cancer

Couple expecting baby lose home to fire

Armstrong community rallies around couple following fire, which RCMP have deemed suspicious

Your April 12 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Okanagan College places second in design thinking challenge

Royal Roads in Victoria hosted design thinking challenge for colleges and universities

BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

BCHL This Week takes a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

B.C. First Nations man hosts conference to help himself, other heal

Salmon Arm realtor leads real estate board

Board includes realtors from Shuswap, Vernon and Kelowna.

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Thief swipes display from Princeton museum

Carriage wheels were chained to a railing

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

Most Read