Your April 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A mudslide has closed Highway 3A near Keremeos

Penticton came out in droves to rally and help raise funds for the Humboldt Broncos at a fundraiser yesterday.

Flooding continues to plague Black Mountain residents who are looking for the city’s help.

Canada’s only operating low-fare airline is expanding its route network that will more than double its flight service, offering affordable airfares.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Kelowna’s Prospera Place Thursday afternoon, to pay their respects to the 16 victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey bus crash.

Check out this week’s Carli’s Cultural Connections: Hungarians support other societies.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of showers and winds gusting up to 50 km/h. High of 10 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions with a few showers beginning in the afternoon. High 11 C.

More Vernon roadwork Monday

Roller skating funds go to Broncos

Admissions from tonight’s Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation public event going to Humboldt

More Vernon roadwork Monday

Drilling to take place on 15th Avenue between 29th and 32nd Streets

Tragedy hits home

AT RANDOM: Humboldt crash prompts sports editor Kevin Mitchell to reflect on his time on the road

Okanagan-based airline expands route network

Flair Air announces more routes effective June 15

First RDNO multi-service open house a success

Solid Waste Management Plan feedback still sought

Ride for Rwanda will be held in Vernon this fall

Riding for Rwanda

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Premium Brands buys century-old snack maker Oberto Sausage Company

The 100-year-old beef jerky company sold to Premium Brands by founding Oberto family

Sister reflects on life of brother, Humboldt Broncos head coach

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

Mudslide closes Highway 3A near Keremeos

Drive B.C. is reporting that Highway 3A is closed at Yellow Lake

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Helen Jennens is supporting a MP’s calls for the federal government to launch a criminal investigation against the manufacturers of opioids

Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru

Trudeau will aim to advance Canada’s position on North American free trade talks when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

