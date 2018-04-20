Your April 20 Morning Brief

What’s making headlines in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Here’s what’s making headlines for April 20, in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

It’s been 19 years since the Columbine High School shooting that left 13 people dead in Littleton, Colorado.

Little has changed in the wake of the massacre, on average there have been 10 school shootings a year since Columbine in the U.S.

This morning in Florida, a student was shot and taken to hospital and another student has been arrested.

This unfortunate incident took place as students from around the States were preparing to walk out to protest gun violence on the anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

—-

Pot activists will be celebrating 4-20 today and even though the federal government has committed to making marijuana legal by the summer, these Cannabis users claim there is still a lot to fight for before recreational pot use becomes legal.

Highway 33 is expected to reopen today following a mudslide earlier this week.

Both lanes of traffic will resume but a portion of the road will be gravel surface for now.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the ground is extremely saturated and groundwater flow issues were a big contributor to the ground washing away underneath the highway.

A rural Oliver homeowner is worried about a Highway 97 washout, with flooding building up at the roadway’s culvert for well over a week.

Flooding in the area around Sportsmens Bowl Road has put nearly 150 homes on evacuation alert from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, and the water keeps coming. It’s flowing right by Arnie Nazaroff’s house, directly across Highway 97 from Sportsmens Bowl Road.

Winter refuses to leave the southern Interior’s mountain passes.

The Coquihalla is expected to get up to five centimetres of snow on Saturday.

While Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow

