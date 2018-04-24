Your April 24 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A man accused of driving a van into pedestrians along a stretch of a busy Toronto street has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

After months of what felt like never-ending winter, Spring has arrived with a bang this week in the Okanagan Shuswap.

The world of makeup is about re-inventing yourself. And Salmon Arm makeup artist Missy MacKintosh is a master of that

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling sunshine all day and a high of 22 degrees.

Tomorrow we’re also looking at sunshine all day with a high of 21 degrees.

