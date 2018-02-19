Your Feb. 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

If you haven’t quite left the house yet you’re going to be in for a chilly surprise today.

It was another successful day for Team Canada in PyeongChang, as they scooped up one more gold medal and several wins.

The recent dump of snow across the region doesn’t stand a chance against the Dragoons’ new ride.

Figure skaters from across the region descended upon Vernon’s Kal Tire Place.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly sunny conditions today with winds up 15 km/h and a high of -5 C. A windchill of -28 C was forecast for this morning. There is a risk of frostbite today.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mostly sunny conditions throughout the day with a high of -5 C.

