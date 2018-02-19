Your Feb. 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

If you haven’t quite left the house yet you’re going to be in for a chilly surprise today.

It was another successful day for Team Canada in PyeongChang, as they scooped up one more gold medal and several wins.

The recent dump of snow across the region doesn’t stand a chance against the Dragoons’ new ride.

Figure skaters from across the region descended upon Vernon’s Kal Tire Place.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly sunny conditions today with winds up 15 km/h and a high of -5 C. A windchill of -28 C was forecast for this morning. There is a risk of frostbite today.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mostly sunny conditions throughout the day with a high of -5 C.

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Okanagan residents can win ride in army vehicle

A social media campaign offers the chance to win a ride in the Dragoons armoured vehicle

Reel Reviews: War from both sides of the desk

We say, “Forgive these films their faults and they will be entertaining enough.”

Residents should keep air intakes clear of snow

Silver Star Fire Department is encouraging residens to keep their air intakes clear after snowfall

Okanagan inventor to appear on Dragon’s Den

Marco Longley, who successfully pitched The HEFT in 2012, to reappear for development update

Provincial program offers assistance to agricultural producers

AgriStability Enhancement Program benefits agricultural producers who saw an income decline in 2017

BCHL Today: Langley enjoys home ice while roller coast ride continues for Chilliwack Chiefs

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Federal government to fight solitary confinement ruling from B.C. court

B.C. Supreme Court decided to end the practice of solitary confinement in Canadian prisons

Hedley withdraws from Junos, plans to discuss ‘how we have let some people down’

Hedley was dropped by their label last week after sexual misconduct accusations

BC 4H Club opens new office in Vernon

Same 4H, new location

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. takes home gold in two-man bobsleigh

Women’s hockey team beats Russia 5-0, Comox skier takes home best qualifying score

Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday

Virtue and Moir break their own world record

Virtue and Moir break short dance record to sit first in ice dance at Olympics

