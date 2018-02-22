Your Feb. 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The second step on the Olympic podium was a place of both joy and pain for Canada’s athletes on Day 13 of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

In a winter with deeper freezes, heavy snow and an increased homeless population, the operator of Penticton’s cold snap shelter is calling the new space a “godsend.”

Come Wednesday, Feb. 28, the decision on whether Curtis Sagmoen will be released from custody will be delivered.

Hedley’s Kelowna concert date won’t go without comment from those concerned with the accusations of sexual impropriety levied against the band.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing up this afternoon with a high of -4 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a cloudy conditions all day with a few flurries beginning in the morning. High of -4 C.

