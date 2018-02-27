Your Feb. 27 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The family of a man whose plane went missing in November believes they may have a new clue that could lead to his discovery near Enderby.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says you can’t buy his vote—or the votes of any of his council colleagues.

Dozens of people filled the sidewalk outside Penticton’s courthouse Monday afternoon to speak out against injustices faced by Indigenous Peoples in Canada, while showing support for the families of Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine.

It doesn’t matter if the bullying takes place in person, at work or school, online or in the community, it is still bullying and as a Province and community we should not tolerate it.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions all day with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 3 C as well.

