Your Jan. 17 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld's Black Press Morning Brief.

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan is back and it’s better than ever.

More than 300 foodies participated in the official launch party at Okanagan College Tuesday evening to gear up for the event that starts today.

Police are investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles, which occurred late Tuesday morning, north of Vernon.

West Kelowna council has wrapped up its budget deliberations and at the last moment used $125,000 in surplus funds to reduce this year’s tax impact to 2.58 per cent.

Over the years, Cindy Masters has nominated numerous people for the Vernon Good Citizen of the Year award, but this year, it was all about her.

The Kindale Developmental Association’s development officer was chosen as the Good Citizen of the Year Tuesday at a Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business After 5 function, hosted by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

A Penticton Indian Band member has launched season two of her program, Quest Out West: Wild Food.

The economy’s impressive run prompted the Bank of Canada to raise its trend-setting interest rate Wednesday for the third time since last summer

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan Shuswap is calling cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning then a 60 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon with a high of 2 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day and a balmy high of 8 C.

