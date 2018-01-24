Your Jan. 24 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A nearly stationary Pacific front will continue to bring snow to Highway 3 today and tonight.

Kelowna-based Flair Airlines has plans to change the aviation industry in this country—and they’re looking for support from the Okanagan to do it.

The Scotties aren’t just an opportunity to watch some great curling, they’re a chance to gain exposure for both the sport and host city Penticton.

Coldstream’s mayor would like to see a couple of issues addressed in the proposed Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park management planning process.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 70 per cent chance of snow or rain and a high of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon and a high of 3 C.

New year brings challenges, opportunities for Vernon homeless

Social Planning Council/Partners in Action working on new strategies

Mayor has park plan wish list

Coldstream’s Jim Garlick wants fire fuel load and parking concerns addressed

Support needed for Vernon ALS Walk

Fundraiser on June 9 could be cancelled without more volunteers

Police investigating early evening robbery in Vernon

Suspect allegedly produced a knife and bound the employee’s hands and feet with packing tape

Vernon task force to address climate change

Local impact guidance sought by Vernon council

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Rail conductor involved in Banff crash fired again for social media posts

Stephanie Katelnikoff, 28, said most of her Facebook feed actually pertains to her charity work

All snowfall warnings for B.C. mountain passes rescinded, but one

Snowfall warning Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

