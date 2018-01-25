Your Jan. 25 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

In a training exercise, the Penticton Fire Department braved icy waters to rescue two people who had fallen through the thin ice.

Kelowna’s Julia Ransom will wear Canada’s colours for the first time at the Olympic Games this year.

Vernon Paralympian Sonja Gaudet has been stamped.

After floods closed down the Scandia Golf & Games Jungle course last May, the freshly renovated course is back open to the public.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late this afternoon. High of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Low -2 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s dairy farmers say they’ve given enough in past trade deals
Next story
Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

Just Posted

Winning lotto ticket sold in Salmon Arm

The lucky ticket-holder will pocket $277,907

Gaudet honoured with postage stamp

Vernon Paralympian Sonja Gaudet among six women in winter sports recognized by Canada Post

North Westside losing faith in regional district

Report: Rural area feeling ignored by RDCO board, staff

Four sites eyed for new Vernon cultural facility

Publicly owned properties identified by consultants

Collision highlights need for safer access

Ministry to monitor mobile park/Hwy. 97B intersection

Your Jan. 25 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

Getting influenza raises heart attack risk, especially in seniors: study

Researchers looked at 20,000 adult cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza from 2009 to 2014

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Canadian skydiver killed in Southern California roof crash

Man died after striking fellow jumper mid-air, slamming into a home without parachute ever deploying

Ontario Tory Leader Patrick Brown resigning amid allegations about conduct

Patrick Brown announced the decision in a statement following a hastily-called news conference

Bob and his parrot buddies living in B.C. warehouse need forever homes

Jan Robson is hoping that every bird, even her favourite, will tug on someone’s heartstrings

Canada’s dairy farmers say they’ve given enough in past trade deals

Dairy industry says Canada should have recalibrated amount of foreign access permitted under TPP

Canada’s short-track speedskating team named ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics

The team prepares for the Olympics kicking off Feb. 9

Most Read