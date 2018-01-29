Your Jan. 29 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Despite the heavy snowfall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap over the weekend, students are not getting a snow day today.

And while all those snow warnings have been lifted in cities across the Okanagan and Shuswap, there’s still cause to be snow wary when driving the mountain passes.

Key games will be played today at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts as teams that have gone undefeated so far this past weekend will be matched up together.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of a horrific mosque shooting in Quebec and despite that an Okanagan woman is optimistic about the position of the Muslim-Canadian community.

West Kelowna water users can expect to see rate increases this year as the City of West Kelowna prepares to fund significant upgrades and improvements to bring the municipal water systems into compliance with government regulations.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early this morning and a high of 4 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a high of 5 C.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.