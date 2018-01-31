Your Jan. 31 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A Kelowna resident that is selling his home out of frustration, due to a neighbourhood dispute, has since taken down a sign that got him a lot of attention online.

Sex, dancing and love are the key ingredients to a long life, says a Kelowna woman who celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday.

Like many tow truck drivers, Salmon Arm’s Ben Honcoop has had more close calls that he should have as he felt the rush of wind hit his coveralls as the cars sped by.

Wednesday is the last day of round-robin play as teams jostle to be in the top four in their respective pool at the Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions today with a high of 4 C

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and a high of 2 C.

Fire contained to side of garage

Alert neighbour spots fire at residence on Old Kamloops Road Tuesday

Magic evening raises firefighting funds

Silver Star Dreamweavers’ special evening of magic raises $16,000

One too many close calls: Tow truck driver speaks out

Tow truck crews fed up with dangers caused by irresponsible drivers.

UPDATED: Man found safe

UPDATED: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7 a.m.: The Vernon RCMP is pleased to… Continue reading

IH gives Greater Vernon water plan clean bill of health

Compliance with provincial water standards achieved

Coldstream building official retires

Longtime district employee leaves without fanfare

BCHL Today: Lewis speaks and Cooper commits to Colonials

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. defends distracted driving crackdown

Lawyer says penalties too harsh for texting at stoplights

Actor Mark Salling dies weeks after child porn guilty plea

Sailing was scheduled to be sentenced March 7, prosecutors planned to ask for five to seven years

Senators push for stronger legislation for boosting diversity on boards

Canadian Business Corporations Act affects nearly 270,000 companies but changes wouldn’t affect all

Canadian drillers moving rigs south to chase better prospects in Texas oilfields

Calgary-based Trinidad Drilling Ltd. has announced it will move two idle drilling rigs from Canada

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Leading polar bear experts say Canada needs to do much better than the rating suggests

B.C. MMA champion Bibiano Fernandes to meet double title-holder

The five-foot-seven Fernandes started his pro career in his native Brazil, in Manaus, in 2004

