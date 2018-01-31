Your Jan. 31 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A Kelowna resident that is selling his home out of frustration, due to a neighbourhood dispute, has since taken down a sign that got him a lot of attention online.

Sex, dancing and love are the key ingredients to a long life, says a Kelowna woman who celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday.

Like many tow truck drivers, Salmon Arm’s Ben Honcoop has had more close calls that he should have as he felt the rush of wind hit his coveralls as the cars sped by.

Wednesday is the last day of round-robin play as teams jostle to be in the top four in their respective pool at the Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions today with a high of 4 C

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and a high of 2 C.

