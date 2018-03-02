Your March 1 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Rats have become the scourge of the Okanagan Valley, established in urban areas across the southern Interior.

Edmonton police have issued several Canada-wide warrants for the arrest of a 26-year-old man with links to Salmon Arm who is accused of violently assaulting a homeowner in January.

The man charged in the 2011 murder of Armstrong teen Taylor Van Diest is scheduled for a March 12 court date to enter a guilty plea, according to court documents.

A horrific sight along a usually picturesque walking route has one West Kelowna woman calling for change.

The Okanagan Sikh Temple is a place of sanctuary and camaraderie for the Sikh community in Kelowna

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for periods of flurries this morning changing to rain showers this morning. High of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking cloudy conditions all day with a high of 1 C.

