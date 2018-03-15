Your March 15 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

New assault charges have been laid against Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, whose parents’ farm in Silver Creek was subject to excavation where the remains of Traci Genereaux were found.

Jurors in a second degree murder trial in Kelowna were told Waylon Percy Jackson initiated and escalated the violent conflict that ended his life two years ago.

Three Vernon members of a notorious criminal organization, The Greeks, have lost appeals for their murder convictions.

The housing crunch is impacting staffing levels at provincial addiction centre near Keremeos.

The Kelowna Rockets will soon have another red, white and black banner to hoist to the rafters of Prospera Place.

The Okanagan Hockey Academy female varsity team are Canadian Sport School Hockey League champions after defeating the Delta Hockey Academy 1-0.

Three Penticton Vees players were voted as league all-stars.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for patches of fog this morning then a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 8 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions all day with a high of 9 C.

