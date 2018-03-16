Your March 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The Richmond RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Kelowna man

Safety threats posed to students and staff at Central Okanagan schools are rare events, but the district is prepared anyways.

Like many other groups in our region, Travel Penticton is preparing its own plans on how to deal with another possible high water year.

Vernon’s Curt Minard finished sixth in the first-ever Para snowboard banked slalom Paralympics event.

The Salmon Arm Secondary School’s Sullivan campus unveiled their newly opened Wellness Centre yesterday.

Check out this week’s Carli’s Cultural Connections: Ukrainian dance in Kelowna

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for some sun but mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 8 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 9 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. city wants to reduce parking distance from fire hydrants to add spaces
Next story
B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

Just Posted

Village launches beetle salvage harvesting program

Fix bark beetle-ravaged trees felled this week to be harvested between July and October

Valley Drive collects food, cash

JCI/Black Press initiative happens in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton March 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District looking to sell property

Site located on Okanagan Avenue below Shuswap Middle School.

Minard sixth as banked slalom debuts at Paralympics

Spallumcheen wheelchair curler Ina Forrest denied bid for third career Paralympics gold

RDNO seeks public input on solid waste plan

Open house to be held in April

Your March 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

It’s the best day ever, a time to celebrate adorable tuxedo-wearing fluff balls

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

The signs have been posted on lawns near the redevelopment of local church site in Greater Victoria

B.C. city wants to reduce parking distance from fire hydrants to add spaces

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

Most Read