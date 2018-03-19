Your March 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The City of Salmon Arm will be looking for more funds for snow removal as the majority of this year’s budget was exhausted within the first two months.

Emergency personnel are urging caution around icy waters following reports of a person falling through the ice on Sunday.

It’s business as usual at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) today following an incident with a take off Sunday afternoon.

The union representing British Columbia teachers will look to boost salaries, when their contract negotiations open later this year.

Knowledge-keeper Richard Armstrong returned this week to the mountains of his childhood, where he first learned not all words of understanding are spoken out loud.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. High 10 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 8 C.

