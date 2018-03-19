Your March 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The City of Salmon Arm will be looking for more funds for snow removal as the majority of this year’s budget was exhausted within the first two months.

Emergency personnel are urging caution around icy waters following reports of a person falling through the ice on Sunday.

It’s business as usual at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) today following an incident with a take off Sunday afternoon.

The union representing British Columbia teachers will look to boost salaries, when their contract negotiations open later this year.

Knowledge-keeper Richard Armstrong returned this week to the mountains of his childhood, where he first learned not all words of understanding are spoken out loud.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. High 10 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 8 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after semi truck collision north of Cache Creek
Next story
Dust returns to North Okanagan

Just Posted

Vernon police investigating sudden death near The Rise

Woman, 37, found unresponsive in home early on March 15; taken to hospital where she died

Vernon dust advisory continues

Advisory removed last week back on due to changing weather conditions

Work starts on Elks Hall intersection

Detour in effect at 30th Street and 32nd Avenue until April 30

Sanford helps Bears win 16th CIS title

Cole Sanford has an assist in final as Alberta beats St. Francis Xavier 4-2 for national title

Reel Reviews: Fear or love

We say, “Once again, one worth seeing, one not.”

Making new furry friends at the Meet the Breeds event in Salmon Arm

Centenoka Park Mall hosts Vernon & District Kennel Club’s showcase of well-trained pups

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

The Young’Uns member searching for stolen equipment

Kelowna - Tim Reardon said band equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby

True Leaf Announces Cannabis Cultivation Team

“Experts in genetics will lead the development of high-quality medicinal cannabis products,”

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after semi truck collision north of Cache Creek

RCMP say person sustained non-life threatening injuries

Most Read