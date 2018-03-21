Your March 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

An enthusiastic reception greeted 17-year-old Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie at the Kelowna International Airport this week.

As a student with Down syndrome, Kayla Baldwin is like a lot of Grade 6 students in her Kelowna elementary school.

Finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains a fascinating and mysterious journey in which the stakes are incredibly high.

A surge in the polls has the BC Conservative party picturing representatives elected to Victoria in the next election.

There is a biting irony in a Yiddish saying that seems all too true in the mind of well known Penticton man baker whose world has been turned upside down after he was diagnosed with ALS.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Wind gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon and a High 11 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at showers all day with winds gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon and a high of 10 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBCO students experience homelessness
Next story
Police say gun-toting robbers used fake police lights to pull over victims

Just Posted

Suspected overdose, poisoning calls jump in Vernon

BCEHS statistics show suspected overdose and poisoning calls rose 89 per cent in 2017 over 2016

Village conducting cannabis sales survey

Questionnaire can be found online at village website, lumby.ca

Falling snow snaps gas line

Natural gas leak at Silver Star Tuesday evening forced several buildings to be evacuated

UBCO students experience homelessness

Kelowna - Students collect donations for H.O.P.E. Outreach and live outside for five days

BC Conservatives pumped by poll results

Surge in popularity has BC party picturing elected representatives in Victoria

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Painting of B.C. lake by Winston Churchill sells for $87,000

Churchill had painted the work in 1929 during visit to an area near Field

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

B.C. announces $175 million to cut hip, knee surgery wait times

Premier John Horgan said money will allow for a 34-per-cent increase in surgeries

Starbucks to unveil latest creation: crystal ball frappuccino

The limited-edition drink will be available starting March 22

Eight B.C. restaurants among website’s top 100 in Canada for night out

Seven in Vancouver and one in White Rock make OpenTable’s list of popular spots

B.C.-pioneered wood construction on a roll internationally

Washington state considers mandatory engineered wood for public buildings

Star Gazing: The first spiral galaxies

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

Most Read