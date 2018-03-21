Your March 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

An enthusiastic reception greeted 17-year-old Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie at the Kelowna International Airport this week.

As a student with Down syndrome, Kayla Baldwin is like a lot of Grade 6 students in her Kelowna elementary school.

Finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains a fascinating and mysterious journey in which the stakes are incredibly high.

A surge in the polls has the BC Conservative party picturing representatives elected to Victoria in the next election.

There is a biting irony in a Yiddish saying that seems all too true in the mind of well known Penticton man baker whose world has been turned upside down after he was diagnosed with ALS.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Wind gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon and a High 11 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at showers all day with winds gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon and a high of 10 C.

