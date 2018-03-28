Your March 28 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Okanagan College’s upcoming $112-million operating budget will help provide new programs, new student support and help address pressures that have come with recent years’ growth.

Pro-choice students and anti-abortionists displayed their clashing views at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus Tuesday afternoon.

A Penticton teen’s parents told him he would be evicted, albeit jokingly.

Kelowna’s mayor says councillor Ryan Donn will not be exempt from a new buskers bylaw if he chooses to play his guitar downtown without a permit in protest.

Check out this week’s Crook’s Corner. A wrap up of all the arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for a mix of sun of cloud with a high of 10 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at increasing cloudiness early in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High of 9 C.

Just Posted

Council seeks groups for funding

Vernon looking for applicants for its Council Discretionary Grants program

College approves $112 million budget

New programs and student support among highlights of budget

Salon raising mental health awareness

Vernon’s O’Haira’s The Salon owner and team looking to give back to community in April

District of Coldstream approves proposed tax hike

Coldstream residents will likely see a tax increase of 3.50 per cent

BC 55 Plus Games make million dollar impact

Games had an “intangible” impact on Vernon and area

Cancer Society seeking donations to help send a kid to camp

A camp for kids living with or beyond Cancer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Premier John Horgan made the announcement Wednesday

Kamloops RCMP investigate stabbing

A man was transported to hospital with stab wounds Wednesday morning

Death of Vancouver Island boy, 6, suspicious: police

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with information

Newspaper gets car recovery in gear

Driver crashed vehicle in Similkameen River and walked away

NHL prospect fined $34,000 after punching B.C. man in face

Ryan Olsen of Delta was found to have knocked Liam Griffin unconscious outside a house party

April is Daffodil Month

Pins can help save lives

Plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax, police say

Abbotsford woman found note glued inside nut purchased in Langley

