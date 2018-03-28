Your March 28 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Okanagan College’s upcoming $112-million operating budget will help provide new programs, new student support and help address pressures that have come with recent years’ growth.

Pro-choice students and anti-abortionists displayed their clashing views at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus Tuesday afternoon.

A Penticton teen’s parents told him he would be evicted, albeit jokingly.

Kelowna’s mayor says councillor Ryan Donn will not be exempt from a new buskers bylaw if he chooses to play his guitar downtown without a permit in protest.

Check out this week’s Crook’s Corner. A wrap up of all the arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for a mix of sun of cloud with a high of 10 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at increasing cloudiness early in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High of 9 C.

