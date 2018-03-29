Your March 29 Morning Brief

A Willowbrook resident is claiming inaction from the province, as his community continues to deal with flooding this week.

A Kelowna official says it’s a “waiting game” for the city when it comes to what has been described as a slow-motion mudslide threatening a business at the foot of Knox Mountain.

Property manager Grant McCulloch decided to call in the pros to get to the root of a storm drain problem at the Osoyoos condominium complex he looks after last week.

The City of Penticton hosted an Affordable Housing Forum yesterday, gathering experts and stakeholders for an exchange of ideas.

Vernon Morning Star sports editor Kevin Mitchell laced a pair of skates and tried a new unique treadmill in Vernon.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a high of 9 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the afternoon. Winds gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon and a high of 10 C.

Ridge claims top honours

Predator Ridge named BC Golf Safari’s top Okanagan course

Airboat application receives third reading

Despite waves of opposition, Swan Lake business application one step from adoption

Recovery mission successful

Vernon Search and Rescue assistance requested by RCMP for recovery on the river

Search and rescue seeks building funds

Vernon Search and Rescue asks RDNO to go through alternate approval process for $3.5 million

Business owners invited to town hall meeting

New Vernon task force holds town-hall style meeting to talk about ‘street-entrenched population’

A cloudy Easter weekend ahead

A look at weather for the weekend across the Okanagan and Shuswap

Vernon Rona store first in B.C. to undergo $2.5 million reno

Same location, new Rona

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP got a call from a local heli-skiing company about the slide

House fire in Rutland

Emergency crews have responded to a house fire on Keithley Road in Rutland

Slowly rising ground water a concern in South Okanagan

Area north west of Oliver still under a local state of emergency due to flooding

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Masons explain sweet deal on town-owned property

Princeton lodge pays $2 per year and covers building expenses

Ancient B.C. footprints confirmed as earliest known in North America

The prints, found on an island on the province’s central coast, are pegged at 13,000 years old

