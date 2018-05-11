Your May 11 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Flooding has forced thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior.

Just last nigh, officials in Osoyoos declared a state of emergency due to the “imminent threat of flooding and rising lake levels.”

“Out of control” flooding has also caused the evacuation of 54 Okanagan Falls properties.

Aerial footage released by the regional district shows flooding in the Lower Similkameen.

Further north, families in Joe Rich have been displaced by floods.

Flood waters are also causing destruction in the Silver Creek area of the Shuswap.

With all that destruction in mind, the B.C. 2017 disaster report rings true.

The summary: Extreme weather here to stay and cites need to prepare for “the new normal”.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon with a high of 21 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly sunny conditions with winds up to 20 km/h in the afternoon and a high of 24 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Water floods Armstrong businesses
Next story
Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Just Posted

Water floods Armstrong businesses

Parking lot of Smith Drive complex is a pool

Splatsin, Enderby denounce park vandalism

Prejudicial comments painted onto Enderby Skate Park track will not be tolerated

Work on 32nd Avenue continues

Road will be closed between 29th and 30th Streets from Saturday through to September. Use detours

B.C. 2017 disaster report: Extreme weather here to stay

Report cites need to prepare for “the new normal”

Calling all readers

Morning Star opens doors of transparency with new Facebook group

Your May 11 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Caution urged after number of kids falling from windows in B.C. doubles

Fifteen kids were brought to BC Children’s Hospital from May-September 2017 after these falls

University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics

Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

Tar sands is considered a derogatory term by some for the oilsands in Alberta

Highway 3 near Keremeos still closed

Crowsnest Pass, about 14 kilometres west of Keremeos, remains closed Friday morning.

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff conference-finals predictions

Vegas looks to keep the cinderella story rolling past the Winnipeg whiteout on Saturday May 12

Coldstream properties on evacuation alert

Several Kirkland Drive and Highway 6 residents should be prepared to leave if water rises further

B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

The owner said the nine-year old dog started swaying from side to side upon arriving home

Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

Most Read